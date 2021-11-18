Phoenix woman who ran stash house for migrants pleads guilty

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 43-year-old Phoenix woman who admitted supervising a so-called stash house for migrants who entered the U.S. illegally awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a human smuggling charge. A Feb. 1 sentencing is set in federal court in Tucson for Amalia Gonzalez-Lara on her guilty plea Thursday to one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants who are in the country illegally. A plea agreement between Gonzalez-Lara and prosecutors said federal agents found 20 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala inside a home in Avondale and that the migrants had been transported through southern Arizona en route to metro Phoenix.