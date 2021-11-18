Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 12:33 PM

Scant fraud reported among U.S. rental assistance programs

By ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Unemployment agencies across the country were bombarded with fraudulent claims during the pandemic. But so far states have reported few fraud attempts among their rental assistance programs. Congress has approved $45 billion to help eligible tenants pay their rent during the pandemic. More than $10 billion has been spent through the end of September. California officials say they caught 1,800 fraudulent applications out of nearly 500,000. Utah says only about 1% of its applications have been fraudulent. Other states like Texas and Florida won’t say if they have had any fraud. They argue revealing it would harm their security. 

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content