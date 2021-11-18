Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 10:04 AM

Suspect in New Jersey double homicide arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 33-year-old man sought in a double-homicide in New Jersey has been arrested in Arizona. The U.S. Marshals Service said members of an agency task force arrested Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquez on Wednesday at a Tucson apartment complex while he was walking his dog. A Marshals Service statement said Vilorio-Jaquez was sought on a Nov. 3 arrest warrant issued in Trenton in Mercer County where Vilorio-Jazquez is accused of first-degree murder in Oct. 29 shootings of two people. Vilorio-Jaquez was jailed while awaiting extradition back to New Jersey. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content