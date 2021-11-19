Buttigieg touts new infrastructure bill in Arizona visit

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Phoenix Friday to tout the recently passed infrastructure bill in a state that will be crucial in determining control of the U.S. Senate. Buttigieg appeared at events throughout the day with Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema to promote the bipartisan infrastructure bill. President Joe Biden and his administration have spent the week promoting the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Biden signed Monday, which many Democrats hope will boost the president’s lagging approval rating. Buttigieg called it “the most transformational investment in infrastructure in generations.”