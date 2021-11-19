Thousands of Arizona drivers never told about license status

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Division failed to notify over 34,000 drivers that their licenses had been suspended, revoked or canceled and also lagged for months in alerting prosecutors. The Arizona Republic reports the MVD emailed county attorney’s offices around the state Wednesday, saying a glitch caused notices to go un-mailed from late 2020 and ending in March. Some prosecutors learned about it recently from defense attorneys. Prosecutors in Maricopa and Pinal counties have already flagged more than 1,000 cases from that time period. They say their priority is helping anyone who is serving jail time. Gov. Doug Ducey’s office says the MVD has taken steps to prevent this from happening again.