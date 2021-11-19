Workers for Phoenix airport food vendors authorize strike

PHOENIX (AP) — Union leaders say hundreds of workers for food vendors at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have authorized a strike just as the busy holiday travel season starts. UNITE HERE Local 11 said Friday 97% of HMS Host Workers employed at the airport voted for the action, but have not announced when a strike might begin. The union says HMS Host employs hundreds of workers in over two dozen restaurant and coffee shop outlets. Workers want a new contract with raises, health insurance they can afford, a company-paid retirement contribution and protections for workers’ tips, as well as equal opportunity and protection from discrimination.