Arizona reports 3,629 new COVID-19 cases, only 1 more death

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 3,629 more confirmed COVIC-19 cases but only one additional death. The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,241,878 cases since the pandemic began and 21,940 known deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard had reported 4,184 cases and 56 deaths on Thursday, 5,070 cases with 78 deaths on Friday and 5,103 cases with 53 deaths on Saturday. Public health officials are urging people to take precautions against COVID-19 during the upcoming holiday season. Since last month, most of Arizona’s daily case reports ranged between 2,000 and 4,000 with a few larger reports attributed to data glitches that lowered reports on previous days.