Fernandez’s son will replace her in Arizona House

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The son of a former Democratic lawmaker has been appointed to replace her in the Arizona House of Representatives. The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday picked Brian Fernandez of Yuma to replace former Rep. Charlene Fernandez, who resigned this month to take a job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Brian Fernandez is a software consultant who volunteered for a number of Democratic political campaigns. He founded and later sold a company that wrote software to help members of Congress manage their incoming and outgoing communications. Fernandez will represent the 4th Legislative District stretching from southwestern Arizona to the outer reaches of the Phoenix metro area.