Texas Rio Grande Valley holds off N. Arizona 82-80

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 20 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley held on to beat Northern Arizona 82-80. Donte Houston Jr. scored the game-winner on a put-back with 3 seconds to play, and Keith Haymon’s 3-point attempt on the other end hit the back of the rim at the buzzer. Ricky Nelson had 15 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (3-2). Marek Nelson added 13 points. Justin Johnson had 11 points and Houston finished with eight. Jalen Cone scored a career-high 29 points for the Lumberjacks (3-3). Nik Mains added 17 points. Haymon had 15 points.