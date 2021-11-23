Beyond Manchin: Dems’ $2T bill faces Senate gauntlet

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have finally driven President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion package of family services, health care and climate initiatives through the House. Now the focus turns to the Senate, where painful Republican amendments, restrictive rules and moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin lurk. It took Democrats six months, but they finally settled their internal disputes and moved compromise legislation through the House on Nov. 19. They’re now negotiating further changes for a final version that they hope by Christmas would win approval in the 50-50 Senate, where the Democrats will need all of their votes. House passage of the altered bill would also be needed.