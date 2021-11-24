Hurley brothers get chance to connect at Battle 4 Atlantis

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Coaching brothers Dan and Bobby Hurley are getting a chance to connect again at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Dan coaches 22nd-ranked UConn and Bobby coaches Arizona State. The Hurleys won’t have to coach against each other. That’s because the Huskies won their first-round game against No. 19 Auburn to advance into the winners’ bracket. The Sun Devils lost to No. 6 Baylor to fall into the consolation rounds. In an interview with The Associated Press, Bobby says he’s “thankful” just to see his brother around the Atlantis resort as they coach their teams.