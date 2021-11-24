Rogue GOP state senator Paul Boyer to forego reelection bid

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican state senator who has occasionally been a thorn in the side of the majority party’s legislative agenda will not seek reelection in 2022. State Sen. Paul Boyer said this week that he will serve out the remaining year of his term and then become a private citizen. One of Boyer’s top moves was blocking Republican Senate President Karen Fann’s effort to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt as she sought a partisan review of the 2020 election. And he withheld his vote on the budget containing massive tax cuts until more state debt was paid off and city finances were assured.