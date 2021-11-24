Suns win 14th straight, hold off Cavaliers 120-115

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 12 assists and made four free throws in the final 8.8 seconds the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 14 games, holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-1115. Phoenix’s run started with a win over Cleveland on Oct. 30, coming after a 1-3 opening to the season for the defending Western Conference champions. The Suns improved the NBA’s best road record to 7-1. It wasn’t easy. The young Cavs gave the Suns everything they could handle, and if not for Paul and Cleveland’s Ricky Rubio missing three free throws in the final seconds, the streak might have ended. Jarrett Allen led the Cavs with 25 points.