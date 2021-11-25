Maricopa County officials change rules for billboards

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials have created new rules for billboards that will let them double in size and height and for existing static billboards to be converted to ever-changing electronic displays. The Arizona Republic reports that scientists and residents have complained the new rules will brighten the Phoenix metro area’s dark skies. Digital billboards are allowed in many cities in the Phoenix area, but weren’t previously allowed in the county. It’s difficult to know exactly how this will change the landscape of billboards across Maricopa County. The rules apply only to unincorporated county land, and much of the land along freeways and highways is within city limits.