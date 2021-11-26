Arizona’s anti-mask school voucher plan faces tough start

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s disputed effort to use federal COVID-19 relief money for a private school voucher program has funded fewer than 100 vouchers despite receiving more than 2,000 applications. The lackluster award of vouchers the Republican governor has touted as a needed lifeline comes as some parents complain of poor responses from Ducey’s office. And records obtained by The Arizona Republic show some families awarded vouchers earn more than the threshold set by Ducey. The governor also faces major pushback from the federal government for what officials say is an inappropriate use of federal COVID-19 relief funds.