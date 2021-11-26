Booker, Suns extend win streak to 15, beat Knicks 118-97

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 118-97 for their 15th straight victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history. Chris Paul had 14 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who improved to 16-3. The reigning Western Conference champions will try to wrap up a perfect four-game trip Saturday in a showdown with East-leading Brooklyn. Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Phoenix also won 15 straight during the 2006-07 season. The Suns won a franchise-best 17 in a row later that season.