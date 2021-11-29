Arizona reports 1,961 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 1,961 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. The state Department of Public Health Services released the latest virus figures Monday, which now have Arizona at a total of 1,266,809 cases and 22,230 deaths. Hospitalizations hit a new peak with 2,581 people in hospital beds due to COVID-19 as of Sunday. The current surge’s last peak was 2,574 last week. Public health experts worry about a major rise in cases and hospitalizations in the weeks following Thanksgiving, where more people with mixed vaccination status gathered indoors. There are also growing concerns about the omicron variant, which has appeared in other countries.