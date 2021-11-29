Trump endorses 2 Arizona audit supporters for state Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has given his influential endorsement to two Arizona legislative candidates who gained national notoriety for promoting the state Senate’s partisan review of the 2020 election. Trump issued statements Monday endorsing Sen. Wendy Rogers and former Rep. Anthony Kern. Rogers has grown to prominence in pro-Trump circles for falsely claiming Arizona’s election was marred by fraud and demanding the results be decertified. Kern was spotted counting ballots for several days at the Senate’s election review despite the leaders’ promises that they would screen counters for political biases. Kern lost his House reelection bid last year and is now running for Senate.