Cards, Packers, Bucs remain top 3 in AP Pro32 poll

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have retained the top three spots in the latest AP Pro32 poll. Top-ranked Arizona plays at Chicago on Sunday and expects to have quarterback Kyler Murray and top receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from injuries. The New England Patriots, who have won six in a row and lead the AFC East, continued their surge in the poll as they gained two spots to No. 4. And the Kansas City Chiefs, coming off a bye, slipped a spot to No. 5.