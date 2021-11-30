Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 2:04 PM

Emergency sirens to be tested at nuke plant west of Phoenix

WINTERSBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Emergency sirens designed to alert nearby residents of a problem at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station 50 miles west of Phoenix are set for a regular test. The 70 sirens located within a ten-mile radius of the plant near Wintersburg will sound for three minutes at noon on Wednesday and again at 12:30 p.m. Maricopa County will also test a system that send alerts to cell phones in the area once at 12:15 p.m. The sirens and cell phone alerts notify people near the plant that they need to turn on their radios or televisions to get news and instructions on how to respond.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content