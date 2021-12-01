Ducey kick offs holidays with lighting of Capitol tree

PHOENIX (AP) — A 25-foot-tall white pine has been lit for the first time in the lobby of the state Capitol’s executive tower in a celebration marking the start of the holiday season. Wednesday’s lighting of the Capitol tree by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is an annual tradition and brings together schoolchildren, state workers and the governor. Ducey noted how the state has responded to the coronavirus pandemic after last year’s tree lighting was forced to be held virtually. This year’s celebration featured Christmas carols sung by students from Chandler High School. The Christmas Tree was harvested Nov. 19 on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest by a state forestry crew.