Police ID 2 people killed in triple shooting at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have released the names of a man and woman who were killed in a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home. They say 59-year-old Chris Child and 57-year-old Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez were declared dead at the scene Tuesday and a 79-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The name of the surviving woman hasn’t been released yet. Police say it was a domestic shooting and all three people lived together, but they have yet to identify the shooter. They say a weapon was found at the home and no suspects were being sought in what appears to be a murder-suicide case. Police haven’t released any information on the relationship of the three people.