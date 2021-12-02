Arizona sheriff pleads guilty to operating boat while drunk

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes has pleaded guilty to operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol. The first-term sheriff was sentenced Thursday in federal court to two days of home confinement, a $500 fine and a year of supervised probation. Rhodes says he deeply regrets offering to dock a boat for a friend after drinking at Lake Powell last August. He says not accepting responsibility never was an option. Rhodes also was banned from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area while he’s on probation and cannot drink alcohol. He’s a 28-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.