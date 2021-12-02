No charges for Ex-Scottsdale school board prez with dossier

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police have determined an ousted school board president with an electronic dossier on parents he clashed with will not be charged with a crime. A police spokesman said in a statement Thursday that investigators did not find anything in the Google Drive on Jann-Michael Greenburg’s computer that rose to the level of criminal conduct. The contents were all “opensource and/or public documents,” according to police. The department has shared its investigation findings with the FBI as well as state and county prosecutors. Scottsdale Unified School District’s governing board elected a new interim president last month after the dossier came to light. Greenburg remains a board member.