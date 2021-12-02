Nurse gets 10 years for sex assault of incapacitated woman

A former Arizona nurse was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman at a long-term care facility where she later gave birth. Nathan Sutherland received the maximum punishment called for under his plea agreement. The judge said Sutherland exploited his position of trust to sexually abuse a vulnerable adult. The pregnancy was discovered in December 2018 when an employee at the Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix was changing the garments of the then-29-year-old victim and noticed the patient was in the process of delivering a child. Employees told police that they had no idea the woman was pregnant.