Arizona reports 3,022 more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Monday reported 3,022 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths from the virus. The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,295,076 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 22,589 known deaths. Arizona health officials had reported 5,236 cases and 14 deaths Friday, 6,043 cases and 164 deaths Saturday and 3,820 new cases with 28 more deaths Sunday. The Friday and Saturday numbers marked just the second time Arizona has seen more than 5,000 cases on two consecutive days since January’s winter surge. The state Department of Health Services dashboard showed that the number of COVID hospitalizations reached a 10-month high. Arizona hospitals had 2,760 confirmed or suspected COVID inpatients on Sunday, the most since Feb. 7.