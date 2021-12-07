Ducey blasts Biden administration as border crossings rise

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is again demanding that President Joe Biden’s administration do more to secure the U.S.-Mexico border as local officials in Yuma report an increase in asylum-seekers crossing into southwestern Arizona. As Ducey and local officials spoke Tuesday at a lectern on the border near Yuma, nearly a dozen people crossed between a gap in the border fence behind them. Ducey faulted the Biden administration for incrementally reinstating former President Donald Trump’s policy requiring asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings. The administration last week reluctantly announced plans to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it.