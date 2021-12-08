Appeals court sides with GOP in Arizona voting rules case

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court says Arizona doesn’t have to give voters who forget to sign their mail ballot time after the election to resolve the issue. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned a lower-court ruling. The suit was filed by state and national Democrats, who argued it’s unconstitutional for Arizona to give voters time after an election to resolve mismatched signatures but not missing signatures. The judges rejected that argument. They said the state’s interest in reducing the burden on poll workers justifies the disparity.