Hospital crowding in Arizona reaches pandemic high

PHOENX (AP) — State officials say the availability of hospital beds has sunk to the lowest level since the pandemic began. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reports that only 4% of inpatient beds and of intensive care unit beds statewide were available as of Wednesday. The current hospital crowding is due not only to large numbers of COVID-19 patients, most of whom were unvaccinated, but also many non-virus patients needing treatment for other conditions. The state’s dashboard on Thursday also reported 3,663 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 75 more deaths.