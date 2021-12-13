Arizona reports 2,391 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly two weeks. The state coronavirus dashboard on Monday reported 2,391 additional confirmed cases. But there were no new virus-related deaths. The lower figures might partially be attributed to a lag in reporting figures on the weekends. Now the state’s pandemic total number of cases is 1,318,580. The number of deaths remains 23,040. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remained about the same with 2,688 patients as of Sunday. Still, hospitals are more crowded because of large numbers of patients being treated for non-virus-related reasons.