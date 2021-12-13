Maricopa County: 6 people now have COVID-19 omicron variant

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Department of Public Health has identified metro Phoenix’s first COVID-19 cases involving the omicron variant in six people. Health officials confirmed Arizona’s first case involving the omicron variant last Wednesday. County officials say three separate clusters of cases were identified and include adults ranging in age from their late teens to their 60s with no prior international travel history. Most were fully vaccinated. To date, no serious illness has been reported and no one has been hospitalized due to the omicron variant. County health officials say all six people remain at home in isolation while recovering. Meanwhile on Monday, Arizona reported fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly two weeks.