Arizona reports 2,168 new COVID-19 cases, 203 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting fewer than 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a second day after two weeks of higher numbers. The state coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday reported 2,168 additional cases as well as 203 deaths from the virus. Health officials, however, added that most of the fatalities were reported after inspection of death certificates going back several weeks. Arizona has now seen 1,320,748 cases and 23,243 deaths in all. Tuesday also marks one year since COVID-19 vaccines first arrived in Arizona, according to state health officials. So far, more than 4.5 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Over 3.9 million have been fully vaccinated.