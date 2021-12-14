Missing Scottsdale man’s remains found at canal pump station

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of a 20-year-old Scottsdale man missing for nearly three months have been found at a canal pump station in Mesa. Scottsdale police announced Tuesday that the remains were forensically confirmed as those of Najib “Jubi” Monsif and there was no sign of foul play. Police say Monsif had autism and was reported missing on Sept. 23. He was last seen at his Scottsdale home that is near a canal. The FBI, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Central Arizona Project combined resources with police to search for Monsif along with tracking dogs and helicopters in the first few weeks of his disappearance. Police say patrol officers and detectives on foot also combed desert areas and Monsif’s neighborhood for weeks without success.