North Carolina Zoo welcomes male grizzly bear from Arizona

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A 740-pound male grizzly bear from Arizona has joined the community at the North Carolina Zoo. A news release from the zoo says staff relocated the 9-year-old grizzly bear, named Ronan, from the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona, based on a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Ronan is living in the North America continent area of the zoo. Since the summer, the grizzly bear habitat has remained empty following the death of Tommo, who lived at the zoo for 26 years. There are currently about 55,000 wild grizzly bears in North America, most of them in Alaska