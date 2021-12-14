Phoenix police officer shot, wounded; suspect in custody

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police officials say a 22-year-old officer is fighting for his life after he was shot and gravely wounded. Officials told reporters outside a midtown hospital that Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot Tuesday at an apartment complex’s parking area while officers were looking for a person who had been driving erratically. Police Chief Jeri Williams says the hospital’s staff is doing everything possible to save Moldovan. A police department spokesman said no officers fired their weapons while taking a suspect into custody who was not immediately identified. Moldovan graduated from the police academy last year.