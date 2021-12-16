Arizona high court mulls AG’s suit against ASU hotel plan

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Supreme Court appears conflicted over whether to revive Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuit challenging a deal between Arizona State University and a hotel developer. Justices sharply questioned both sides on Thursday but gave no indication of how they might rule. Brnovich wants the court to overturn lower court decisions that said he did not have the right to sue over what he calls a sham deal that allows the hotel to avoid paying property taxes. The regents said the transaction benefited the university by providing rental payments and a needed conference center and hotel.