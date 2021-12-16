Rural Arizona hospitals seek feds help for COVID staffing

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials say the first COVID-19 case in Pima County involving the omicron variant has been confirmed. They say the person initially tested positive in Tucson in early December. Genetic sequencing of the sample indicated the omicron variant, which was verified in the past 24 hours by the state Department of Health Services. The variant was has already been found in cases in Maricopa and Yavapai counties. Meanwhile, Arizona is committing millions of dollars and asking the federal government for extra help as hospitals face a growing strain from rising COVID-19 caseloads and warn they are nearing their limits. Gov. Doug Ducey earmarked another $35 million aimed at helping hospitals staff their existing beds and discharge patients more quickly.