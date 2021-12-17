Arizona redistricting panel in final mapmaking throes

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona commission redrawing the state’s legislative and congressional district lines appeared poised to tilt the congressional maps heavily in favor of Republicans. That was before votes on Friday made that seem less likely. That’s when the independent chair sided with the commission’s two Democrats to adopt maps they favored as a kicking off point for final deliberations. Chairwoman Erika Neuberg has only broken with the panel’s two Republicans twice in recent months before those votes. The decisions come as the panel races to finalize by next week the new maps that will be used for the coming decade.