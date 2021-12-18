Pima County board member proposes indoor masking mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors wants to help curb the spread of the coronavirus by imposing a countywide mandate for people to wear mask while inside indoor public places and cannot easily social distance. A resolution proposed by Supervisor Matt Heinz has been added to Tuesday’s meeting agenda. Heinz said that the pandemic is at “a critical moment” and that the lack of a masking mandate would hurt businesses because people may stop patronizing local businesses. State health officials on Saturday reported 3,467 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths. Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to over 1,334,000 cases and over 23,500 deaths.