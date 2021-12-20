Pac-12 taps into former football stars to boost conference

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The Pac-12 is tapping into former football stars such as Brock Huard, Toby Gerhart and Lincoln Kennedy as it explores ways to boosts the conference’s fortunes on the field and off. The conference has announced the formation of the Pac-12 Football Alumni Council. The group includes more than 20 players and coaches from Pac-12 schools, including some active NFL players such as San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mack and Detroit Lions tackle Tyrell Crosby. Led by Associate Commissioner and former NFL star Merton Hanks, the alumni council already has met twice, discussing a wide range of topics from scheduling and recruiting to brand-building and marketing. The Pac-12 hasn’t placed in a team in the College Football Playoff since 2016.