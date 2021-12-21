NBA has ‘no plans’ to pause season, Silver tells ESPN

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says there are “no plans” to pause the season, even as numbers of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus continues to rise. Silver, in an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Meanwhile, the 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas have been told by the league that shifting some game times is a possibility for the five-game slate planned for that day if virus-related issues affect the lineup.