Scottsdale man found dead during hike at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A Scottsdale man who was hiking one of the most difficult trails in the Grand Canyon has been found dead. Officials at the park said Wednesday that the body of 57-year-old Ralph Stoll was found below Boucher Trail. Dispatchers at the Grand Canyon received a report Tuesday morning of an overdue hiker near the trail. The park says it launched an aerial search and located Stoll’s body between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs. He was airlifted from the canyon. The National Park Service and the local medical examiner’s office are investigating.