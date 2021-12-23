ADOT to assign personnel to DPS unit for vehicle enforcement

PHOENIX (AP) — State officials say the Arizona Department of Transportation will assign nearly 140 personnel to a Department of Public Safety task force for commercial vehicle enforcement. The agencies said the partnership announced Thursday is intended to enhance officer safety and increase efficiency and operational consistency for both agencies. A joint statement says transportation department personnel to be assigned to the DPS task force include 89 certified law enforcement officers and 49 non-sworn personnel. The agencies said the agreement is set to begin Jan. 8 for two years initially and after that is subject to annual renewal.