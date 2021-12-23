Parents of children killed in Arizona flood to plead guilty

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona couple who drove through floodwaters in 2019, resulting in the deaths of their two children and niece, are pleading guilty to charges rather than face a trial. Daniel and Lacey Rawlings entered into plea agreements Monday, according to the Gila County attorney’s office. Daniel Rawlings will plead guilty to three counts of manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse. Lacey Rawlings only faced child abuse charges. Daniel Rawlings’ attorney said Wednesday the couple agreed to a plea since it could mean a sentence of probation. The three children were swept away when the military-style vehicle the couple was driving became stuck in a flooded Tonto Creek.