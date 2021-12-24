Arizona seeing cold, wet, windy weather with rain, snow

By The Associated Press

Parts of Arizona had cold, wet and windy weather Friday, with rain falling on desert cities and snow in Flagstaff and nearby mountains. The state Department of Transportation warned drivers that rain in metro Phoenix would produce wet and slick road conditions. Light to moderate rain was forecast for the Tucson area in southern Arizona. A flash flood watch was issued for Kingman and other areas in Mohave County in northwestern Arizona through Friday afternoon due to rainfall over a wildfire burn scar in the Hualapai Mountains. The National Weather Service said Flagstaff could get up to five inches of snow Friday.