Banged-up Colts shrug off injuries, beat Cardinals 22-16

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts have won three straight and six of seven. They earned the road win despite missing 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday, and four starting offensive linemen. The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for a third straight week and are 3-5 since starting the season 7-0.