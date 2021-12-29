New specialty license plates put Arizona’s lineup over 80

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Department of Transportation says the addition of 15 new specialty license plates means Arizona vehicle owners now have more than 80 plate options. The department said the newly available specialty plates approved by the Arizona Legislature include 11 sponsored by the state Department of Veterans’ Services. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Arizona sponsored two new specialty plates, and there are new Arizona Rodeo and Make-A-Wish Arizona specialty plates. An ADOT statement said most specialty plates cost $25 annually, with $17 of that amount going to a designated charity or non-profit group.