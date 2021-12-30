Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 9:26 AM

Police: 2nd man dies after being shot in car at red light

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a second man shot while inside a car stopped at a red light early Wednesday has died. Police on Thursday identified the victim who died at the scene as 27-year-old Everado Sandoval and said the other victim who died later of his injuries was 21-year-old Jorge Granados. According to police, at least one person in a second vehicle fired into the victim’s car. The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of North 19th Avenue and West Camelback Road. Police made no immediate arrest and have said they’d like to hear from anybody with information on the incident.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content