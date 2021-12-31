Arizona reports 7,720 more COVID cases, most in a year

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported over 7,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the most reported on a single day since last January. State officials said earlier this week that some daily reports of additional cases would be larger than normal because of reporting delays over the Christmas weekend. Friday’s report of 7,720 additional cases is more than double Arizona’s latest seven-day rolling average of daily new cases. That rolling average doesn’t include cases reported Friday or the 5,687 on Thursday. Pima County’s acting administrator said over 10% of employees subject to a mandatory vaccine mandate hadn’t provided proof of vaccination and face possible termination.