Mesa police shoot and kill man who charged with metal object

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa say they shot and killed a man who charged at them while holding a metal object. The incident happened after a homeowner called police at about 7:30 a.m. Monday to report someone they did not know had jumped a fence into their backyard. Police spokesman Sgt. Chuck Trapani told news outlets that the 49-year-old man came out of the back yard holding a large metal item and charged at officers. Officers used a Taser and bean bag rounds to get him to stop but he did not comply. At least one officer opened fire as the man kept advancing.